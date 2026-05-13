Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 fixture that could prove decisive in the title race. With the Cityzens currently trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points, a victory is essential to keep their hopes of a record-extending seventh title in nine years alive as the season enters its final fortnight. Alleged Leaked Chats of Alex Jimenez with Minor Surface; Footballer Dropped from AFC Bournemouth Squad.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. PL 2025–26: Manchester United Clinch Champions League Spot As Kobbie Mainoo Secures 3–2 Win Over Liverpool.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 37) Date Wednesday, 13 May 2026 Kick-off Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 00:30 IST (14 May) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Referee Michael Oliver Man City Position 2nd (74 points) Crystal Palace Position 15th (44 points) TV/Streaming (IND) Star Sports Select/JioHotstar

Match Preview

Manchester City currently occupy second place with 74 points from 35 games. Arsenal lead the standings with 79 points but have played one game more. A victory for City tonight would reduce the deficit to just two points with two matches remaining for both sides. Anything less than a win for the hosts would hand a significant advantage to the Gunners.

Crystal Palace will rely heavily on Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored the winner against Everton in their last outing. While the South London club has little to play for in the league, Glasner is keen to maintain momentum ahead of their European final later this month. Most of Palace’s long-term absentees remain sidelined, but the squad remains largely settled in their preferred 3-4-3 formation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).