Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Newly crowned La Liga champions FC Barcelona return to action as they travel to the Estadio de Mendizorroza to face relegation-threatened Deportivo Alavés. Following a decisive 2–0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, Hansi Flick’s side secured their 29th league title with three matches to spare. Lionel Messi Reacts as Barcelona Secure La Liga Title with El Clasico Victory over Real Madrid.

The hosts are expected to provide a guard of honour for the back-to-back champions before a fixture with vastly different stakes for both sides. While Barcelona aim to reach the 100-point milestone, Alavés are currently in the relegation zone and desperately need a victory to move towards safety in a congested bottom half of the table.

Alaves vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on May 14.

Venue: Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz

Time: 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Alaves vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Alaves vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Alaves vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Lamine Yamal Waves Palestinian Flag During Barcelona La Liga Title Parade (Watch Video).

For Quique Sánchez Flores and his Alavés squad, the pressure is immense. The club sits in the drop zone following a –1 draw with Elche, and they haven’t defeated the Catalan giants in nearly a decade.

The Basques will be without suspended defender Facundo Garcés, while striker Lucas Boyé remains sidelined with an injury. However, the return of La Masia graduate Carles Aleñá from suspension provides a boost to the midfield as they look to pull off an upset that could see them surge as high as 13th in the standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).