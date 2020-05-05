3 Deaths, 99 New COVID-19 Cases in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Pune on Tuesday recorded three more deaths, including that of a 11-year-old child, due to the coronavirus infection, informed a city health official.With that the death toll in the district due to the virus has now reached 118. According to Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune, a total of 99 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the district today."99 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today, total positive cases in the district stand at 2202. Till date, 553 patients have been cured and discharged," he said while speaking to reporters. (ANI)

