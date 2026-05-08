Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Not Convinced With TVK’s Numbers, No Vijay Swearing-In Ceremony Tomorrow, Say Sources

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The proposed swearing-in ceremony for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, scheduled for tomorrow, has been called off after Governor RV Arlekar expressed dissatisfaction with the party's claim of a majority. Despite sweeping last month's assembly elections with 108 seats on its debut, the TVK has reportedly failed to reach the mandatory 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, leaving the state in a state of political deadlock.

Following a meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening, sources confirmed that the Governor insisted on written proof of support from at least 118 MLAs. While Vijay staked a claim to form the government, his current tally reportedly stands at 116 MLAs, falling just short of the required threshold. Tamil Nadu Government Formation: CPI Extends Unconditional Support to Vijay’s TVK.

TVK Government Formation Hurdles and Majority Math

The TVK's path to power was complicated after two potential allies, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), publicly declined to back the actor-politician. The IUML issued a formal letter stating it was not part of the TVK-led alliance, while TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK wrote to the Governor suggesting that the AIADMK should be invited to form the government instead.

Vijay's current support base includes 108 MLAs from his own party and five from the Congress, which split from its long-term ally, the DMK, to join the TVK alliance. While the CPI and CPI(M) have offered "outside support" to the TVK, they have declined to take up positions in the cabinet, further complicating the internal dynamics of the nascent coalition.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rejects Swearing-In Request

Governor RV Arlekar has reportedly held two meetings with Vijay over the past 48 hours but remained firm on constitutional requirements. Sources in the Governor's office stated that an invitation to take the oath of office cannot be extended until the majority support is confirmed via individual letters from supporting MLA-elects.

The Governor's caution stems from the fractured nature of the verdict. Although the TVK successfully broke the 62-year dominance of the DMK and AIADMK, the lack of a clear single-party majority has placed the Raj Bhavan in a position where it must strictly adhere to constitutional precedents to ensure a stable government.

Deputy Chief Minister Post and Alliance Tensions

Internal negotiations within the TVK-led camp have also hit a stalemate over the appointment of the Deputy Chief Minister. Sources indicate that this has emerged as a significant sticking point among alliance partners, specifically the Congress, which is reportedly seeking two cabinet berths in exchange for its critical five seats. Vijay Faces Awkward Moment After Forgetting Congress Support Letter in Car During Tamil Nadu Governor Meeting.

As the deadline for the proposed Saturday ceremony passes, political observers are closely watching the moves of the DMK and AIADMK. While speculation of an "unholy alliance" between the two Dravidian giants surfaced earlier this week, senior leaders from both sides have dismissed the claims as ideologically impossible.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV, ABP Live), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).