Is Akshay Kumar a Part of Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’ Sequel? Here’s What We Know

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Despite mounting speculation within the film industry, actor Akshay Kumar is not part of the upcoming sequel to the 2007 romantic anthology Salaam-E-Ishq. Recent reports have clarified that while filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is indeed developing a follow-up to the cult classic, the Bhooth Bangla star has not signed onto the project in any capacity. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Brilliant Return to Comedy With Priyadarshan Wins Over Fans.

Akshay Kumar Not Part of ‘Salaam-E-Ishq 2’?

Speculation regarding Kumar’s involvement gained momentum following his recent box-office success and long-standing professional relationship with Advani. Earlier reports suggested that the actor had been "locked in" to anchor one of the primary segments of the sequel.

However, sources close to the development have now dismissed these claims as baseless, noting that the actor’s current schedule is already fully committed to other high-profile ventures. According to a Pinkvilla report, the sequel itself appears to be moving forward, but the casting remains unconfirmed. Insiders suggest that while Advani may look for a prominent multi-generational ensemble—similar to the original film Kumar is not currently among the names attached to the script.

About ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’

The original Salaam-E-Ishq, released in 2007, featured a massive star cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Govinda. Known for its interconnected stories and chart-topping soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the film has maintained a steady following over the last two decades.

The planned sequel is reportedly being envisioned as the start of a larger romantic franchise. Unlike the first film’s six-story structure, the new project is expected to focus on three couples whose lives intersect through fate and modern-day relationship challenges. In a move that will likely please long-time fans, the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is expected to return to compose the score.

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Projects

While the Salaam-E-Ishq sequel is off his table, Akshay Kumar maintains one of the busiest schedules in Bollywood. The actor is currently riding high on the success of the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and is preparing for several major releases. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Makers Accused of INR 48 Lakh in Pending Dues by Vendors Amid Box Office Success – Report.

His upcoming lineup includes an untitled Project with Anees Bazmee, currently in production and featuring Vidya Balan, Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, scheduled for a June 2026 release and Haiwaan, a high-octane project alongside Saif Ali Khan, expected to hit theatres later in the coming year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pinkvilla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).