3 Men Involved in Cases on Snatching Held in Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Three men, including two siblings, involved in several cases of snatching were arrested in Dwarka, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Awdhesh Kumar Yadav (24), Anand Kumar (21), both residents of Baprola Vihar, and Vishal Kumar (20), a resident of Dabri, they said.

The three men used to target mostly women in dark and lonely spots during late night and early morning hours, police said.

"On Wednesday, police got a tip-off and arrested the accused from near Metro Pillar-27-B on Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road around 5:20 pm. Six mobile phones and three bikes were recovered from them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

