31 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Odisha, Total Cured Persons 116

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Thirty-one COVID-19 infected persons in Odisha were on Tuesday declared cured of the highly infectious disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 116, a Health Department official said.

All the patients who have been cured hail from Jajpur district which reported a total of 64 cases. The district has been identified as one of the red zones in the state, he said.

Similarly, at least 17 persons were cured of COVID-19 on Monday, the official said, adding that Tuesdays recovery number was an all-time high.

The number of active cases in the state is now 318, he said.

A total of 437 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the state till 8 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Jajpur has come down to 31 from 62. Two persons from the district had recovered earlier.

The highest number of recoveries so far has been witnessed in capital Bhubaneswar, where 37 of the 50 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the disease, he said.

Similarly, 13 of the 14 COVID-19 patients in Sundergarh district and 11 of the 57 patients in Balasore have recovered, the official said.

However, all the 137 cases in Ganjam district are still active.

