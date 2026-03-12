New Delhi, March 12: A viral video showing Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton at a New York City intersection has sparked intense discussion online after appearing to capture a tense moment between the former first couple. The clip, filmed earlier this week in Manhattan, shows Bill Clinton walking closely behind Hillary Clinton when he appears to bump into her as she suddenly stops at a crosswalk.

In the footage, Hillary Clinton raises her hands and can be heard saying, “No, no, no, no, no. Don’t do that. Don’t do that,” while stepping back from the edge of the street. Bill Clinton, who appears to be smiling during the moment, reportedly responds, “That’s not a good idea,” as the two wait for traffic to pass.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, generating millions of views and thousands of comments. Some users described the moment as a “near-push into traffic,” while others suggested the 79-year-old former president may have simply misjudged his footing or stumbled when Hillary Clinton stopped suddenly. Bill Clinton Smiles and Nods While Flipping Through Epstein Photos During Deposition, Video Surfaces.

Bill Clinton-Hillary Clinton NYC Video Goes Viral After Awkward Street Moment

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Bill Clinton nearly pushed Hillary into an intersection with flowing traffic in NYC. pic.twitter.com/eOVxLJ5Fnv — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 11, 2026

Bill and Hillary Clinton seen earlier this week walking on 26th Street and crossing over Park Avenue in Manhattan. Why do Americans still have to pay for the mob of security for these people? Talk about a waste of tax dollars! (elderordonez on TT) pic.twitter.com/16Q2wJXfpM — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 11, 2026

The brief street encounter comes at a sensitive time for the Clintons, just days after the release of their depositions linked to the investigation into late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The House Oversight Committee recently released hours of testimony in which both Bill and Hillary Clinton were questioned under oath about past interactions with Epstein. Are the Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking ‘Princess Dress’ Epstein Photos Real? Fact-Checking Viral AI Images.

During the deposition, Bill Clinton acknowledged that he had flown on Epstein’s private jet during humanitarian trips in the early 2000s but insisted he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and said he ended contact with him in 2003. Hillary Clinton stated she did not recall ever meeting Epstein, though she acknowledged seeing his associate Ghislaine Maxwell at certain events connected to the Clinton Foundation.

Despite the intense online speculation surrounding the viral video, neither Bill Clinton nor Hillary Clinton has issued a public statement about the incident. Representatives for the couple have previously described the ongoing congressional investigation as politically motivated.

As the video continues circulating online, the moment has added fresh attention to the former first couple, with social media users debating whether the incident was simply an awkward misstep or something more unusual during their walk through Manhattan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).