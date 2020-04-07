33 New COVID-19 Cases in Haryana, Total Reaches 129

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as 33 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday in Haryana, talking the total number of cases in the state to 129."33 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today. Total coronavirus positive cases in the State stand at 129 which include two deaths and 17 discharged," said the state's Health Department.The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 4,789, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 124. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)