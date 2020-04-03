36-year-old Male Tests Positive for COVID-19 in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): A 36-year-old man was tested positive for coronavirus here on Thursday. According to district administration, 15 samples were sent for COVID-19 screening at the Jabalpur Medical College out of which one tested positive. "The patient who was tested positive arrived here on March 20," Chhindwara District Magistrate told reporters.The patient was a resident of Kevalari village and came from Indore and was working in the commercial tax department.He added: "He (the patient) went to Kelavari, then to his sister's village in Gulabra, Sarna and Malhan Wada. Yesterday, he was admitted to a district health centre and his health condition has improved."All people who came in contact with him have been placed in an institutional quarantine facility. The district Magistrate further informed that the villages visited by the man have been sealed.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

