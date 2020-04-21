56 New COVID-19 Reported in Telangana, State Tally Reaches 928

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): With 56 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday climbed to 928, though no death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the state's public health department said on Tuesday.The new cases were reported from Suryapet (26), GHMC (19), Nizamabad (03), Gadwal (02) and Adilabad (02), Khammam (01), Medchal (01) and Ranga Reddy (01).Out of the total tally, 711 are active coronavirus cases while the number of patients discharged rose to 194 after eight patients were discharged today.The death toll was stagnant at 23 as no new deaths were reported.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday.Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603. (ANI)

