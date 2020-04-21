7 Labourers Trying to Move out of Delhi on Bicycles Intercepted by Police

Fatehpur Beri (Delhi) [India], April 21 (ANI): Seven labourers who were trying to cross the Jheel Khurd border in Delhi on bicycles in order to go to Bihar were intercepted by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. On enquiry, it was revealed that all the seven labourers are residents of Madhubani in Bihar and are staying in a rented accommodation in Gadda colony of Sultanpur village, Fatehpur Beri, in Delhi. The labourers said that they were provided with ration and were also getting food, but as they have no work, they wanted to go to their homes in Bihar. They further said that their landlord had also not demanded rent from them.The labourers were counselled and dropped to their rented accommodation, and the beat staff has been asked to keep a watch on them, police said. (ANI)

