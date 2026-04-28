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News INDIA Akhilesh Yadav Visits BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal Who Was Injured While Burning Samajwadi Party Chief’s Effigy in Bahraich (See Pics) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited a hospital in Lucknow to enquire about the condition of BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal, who sustained burn injuries while attempting to burn his effigy during a protest in Bahraich earlier this week. The visit, seen as a gesture of political civility, comes amid heightened tensions between rival parties in the state.

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Lucknow, April 28: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal at Medanta Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment after sustaining burn injuries while burning his effigy during a protest over the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha. Jaiswal, who represents Bahraich, was injured during a demonstration organised by the BJP against the INDIA bloc for opposing the women's quota bill. She suffered burns to her face when an effigy of Akhilesh Yadav caught fire unexpectedly during the protest.

Sharing details of his visit in a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said: "We do not want fire to erupt among the people of society. We want showers of harmony to prevail in society. The healthy tradition of our positive politics has taught us exactly this. That is why we went to meet BJP MLA Smt. Anupama Jaiswal ji and returned after wishing her a swift recovery." ‘Now PDA Is Their Target’: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Spreading Hatred.

Akhilesh Yadav Meets BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal in Lucknow

हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि समाज के बीच आग जले। हम चाहते हैं समाज में सौहार्द की फुहार हो। हमारी सकारात्मक राजनीति की स्वस्थ परंपरा ने हमें यही सिखाया है। इसीलिए हम भाजपा विधायक श्रीमती अनुपमा जायसवाल जी से मिलने गये और उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करके आएं हैं। राजनीति अपनी जगह है… pic.twitter.com/4lfmjx5HoK — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 28, 2026

"Politics has its own place, and the importance of human relationships has its own place. May goodwill endure, may harmony endure!" he added. The incident occurred when effigies of Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were being set ablaze under the leadership of MLA Jaiswal as part of the protest. 'Full Support to Save Democracy': Akhilesh Yadav Meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Amid SIR Controversy as West Bengal CM Plans Delhi Protest Against Election Commission.

The situation turned dangerous the moment the MLA lit a matchstick, triggering a sudden explosion inside the effigy. BJP District Vice President Rahul Rai stated that the effigy may have been stuffed with excessive petrol, which led to a sudden fireball that struck the MLA's face.

As a result, Jaiswal's forehead and hair caught fire. Party workers present at the spot immediately intervened and extinguished the flames before she was rushed to the hospital in a police vehicle for treatment.

Earlier, reacting to the incident by sharing a video on X, Akhilesh Yadav had remarked: "Fire lighters, be cautious! Proper arrangements should be made for the treatment of the woman who set the fire."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Akhilesh Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).