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News INDIA Kolhapur Rocked by Amravati-Like S*x Scandal: Shahid Sameer Sanadi Arrested for S*xually Abusing Multiple Women, Recording Obscene Videos Kolhapur has been rocked by an Amravati-like s*x scandal after a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly se*xually exploiting women, recording videos, and using them for blackmail. Police are probing the extent of the case and have urged other victims to come forward, assuring confidentiality during the investigation. Read in

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A case of alleged s*xual exploitation and blackmail in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has drawn attention after police arrested a 22-year-old pharmacy student accused of targeting multiple young women. The incident has drawn comparisons to a recent case in Amravati, where a man was accused of exploiting minors on a larger scale.

The accused, identified as Shahid Sameer Sanadi, was taken into custody following a complaint filed on April 26. A local court has remanded him to police custody for four days as investigators examine the scope of the allegations. Amravati S*x Scandal: Accused Ayaan Ahmed Paraded to Recover Mobile Phone, Key Evidence Seized for Forensic Probe (Watch Video).

Man S*xually Abuses Women, Uses Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Kolhapur

According to police, the case came to light after one of the accused’s acquaintances became aware of the situation and informed others. A 20-year-old woman then approached authorities, alleging that she had been s*xually assaulted and blackmailed.

The complaint states that the accused befriended her through social media and later took her to lodges in Kolhapur and Shiroli, where he allegedly assaulted her and recorded videos without her consent. Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row, Amravati S*x Scandal: Epstein Files-Like Cases Rock Maharashtra.

Police said these videos were later used to threaten the victim and prevent her from speaking out. Investigators also allege that some content may have been shared with others.

Authorities are now examining whether more women were targeted. Some local organisations have claimed that around 10 women, mostly aged between 18 and 22, may have been affected, though police said the exact number is still being verified. Investigators are looking into possible links to other areas, including Shiroli, Hupari and Hatkanangle, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Senior officials, including Annasaheb Jadhav, have overseen security arrangements amid public concern. Police have urged any other victims to come forward and file complaints, assuring that their identities will be kept confidential.

Amravati S*x Scandal 2.0

The case follows closely after a major investigation in Amravati, where police arrested Mohammad Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, who is accused of exploiting a large number of minor girls.

In that case, the accused allegedly contacted victims through social media platforms, lured them with false promises and used recorded videos for blackmail and coercion.

Officials said the Kolhapur case is under active investigation, with focus on establishing the number of victims, verifying digital evidence and determining whether others were involved. Authorities have also appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified information as the probe continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).