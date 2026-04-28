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News INDIA 8th Pay Commission Latest News: INR 1.34 Lakh Starting Salary? Teachers’ Body Proposes Massive Pay Hike to New Pay Commission The 8th Central Pay Commission is meeting unions in Delhi through April 30 to discuss pay revisions. Key demands by teachers' body include raising entry-level teacher salaries to INR 1.34 lakh, increasing the fitment factor to 3.83, and merging DA with basic pay at 50 per cent. Associations also seek an INR 50 lakh gratuity limit and the return of the Old Pension Scheme.

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The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has officially entered its most active consultation phase today, April 28, holding a series of high-stakes meetings with employee unions and associations in Delhi. Scheduled to continue through April 30, these interactions serve as a critical platform for stakeholders to present their demands regarding pay structures, fitment factors, and allowance revisions. Among the most notable proposals is a push by teacher associations for a substantial increase in entry-level salaries and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Consultation Process and Timeline

The Commission, which began the three-day window in Delhi, has reportedly received an overwhelming number of requests for interaction. According to an official notice, while the panel aims to meet the maximum number of stakeholders, the "compressed schedule" means not all associations may be accommodated this week. 8th Pay Commission News: FNPO Demands INR 1.12 Lakh Basic Salary for Postman and 3.83 Fitment Factor in Memorandum To Pay Commission.

This Delhi leg is only the start of a broader outreach. The Commission has clarified that it will soon hold similar meetings across various states and Union Territories to gather a diverse range of perspectives before finalizing its recommendations to the Union Cabinet.

Major Pay and Allowance Proposals by Teacher Bodies

The Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM), representing central government teachers, has submitted an ambitious list of demands to the panel. Central to their proposal is raising the basic salary for entry-level teachers (Level 6) to INR 1,34,500 - a massive jump from current levels. Other key financial demands include:

Fitment Factor: A proposed range of 2.62 to 3.83, which acts as a multiplier to existing basic pay.

A proposed range of 2.62 to 3.83, which acts as a multiplier to existing basic pay. Annual Increment: Doubling the current 3 per cent increment to a proposed 6–7 per cent to keep pace with inflation.

Doubling the current 3 per cent increment to a proposed 6–7 per cent to keep pace with inflation. DA Merger: Automatically merging Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay once the DA reaches 50 per cent, with calculations refined to precise decimal points.

Revised Allowances and Digital Support

Teacher bodies are also advocating for a significant overhaul of allowances to reflect modern living and professional costs. This includes:

HRA Hike: Raising House Rent Allowance to 12 per cent, 24 per cent, and 36 per cent based on the city category (X, Y, or Z).

Raising House Rent Allowance to 12 per cent, 24 per cent, and 36 per cent based on the city category (X, Y, or Z). Children Education: Increasing the monthly allowance to INR 7,000 per child.

Increasing the monthly allowance to INR 7,000 per child. Digital Allowance: A new proposed INR 2,000 monthly allowance to cover high-speed internet and AI-related tech requirements for educators. 8th Pay Commission News: Stakeholder Meetings To Begin in Delhi on April 28.

Retirement Benefits and Leave Policy

The consultation also touched upon long-term security. Unions have demanded an increase in the retirement age to 65 years and a hike in the gratuity limit to INR 50 lakh. A recurring and high-priority demand across several associations remains the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the current National Pension System (NPS). Regarding work-life balance, the proposals suggest increasing annual leave quotas - including 14 casual leaves and 30 earned leaves - and raising the cap for earned leave encashment at retirement to 400 days.

The 8th Pay Commission is widely expected to be implemented by January 1, 2026, marking the end of the 10-year cycle since the previous commission's rollout.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).