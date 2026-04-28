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News INDIA New LPG Cylinder Rules From May 1: Booking, OTP Delivery and Price Changes You Must Know Starting May 1, major oil companies will implement stricter LPG rules to prevent hoarding. Key changes include extending the booking gap to 25 days (urban) and 45 days (rural), and making OTP-based delivery (DAC) mandatory. Prices are also expected to rise amid global oil supply shifts and a push for Aadhaar eKYC.

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Millions of households across India are bracing for significant changes to the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) booking and delivery system starting May 1. The country's three major oil marketing companies - Indian Oil (Indane), Bharat Petroleum (Bharat Gas), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP Gas) - are implementing new protocols designed to curb hoarding and the illegal diversion of subsidised cylinders. The update introduces stricter booking intervals and makes digital authentication mandatory for all deliveries.

Increased Gaps Between LPG Refills

In a move to prevent black marketing, the mandatory interval between cylinder bookings has been extended. In urban areas, customers must now wait 25 days between bookings, up from the previous 21-day limit. In rural regions, this gap has been stretched to 45 days. Gas Cylinder Booking Rules To Change From May 1? What LPG Consumers in India Can Expect From Next Month.

The automated booking systems used by oil companies will now block any refill attempts made before these permitted windows have elapsed. Officials state this measure is necessary to ensure that subsidised fuel is used strictly for domestic consumption.

Mandatory OTP-Based Delivery for LPG Cylinders

Starting May 1, the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) becomes non-negotiable. Customers can no longer receive a cylinder by simply presenting a physical "blue book" or a paper receipt. Instead, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number at the time of booking. The delivery executive will require this code to complete the transaction at the doorstep. Government data indicates that DAC-based deliveries have already reached a 94.5 per cent adoption rate, significantly reducing the risk of commercial diversion.

Price Volatility and Supply Logistics

The sector is also facing financial pressure due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Domestic 14.2 kg cylinders have recently seen a price increase of INR 60, while commercial 19 kg cylinders have undergone three consecutive hikes. Further price revisions are widely anticipated on May 1. To stabilise the supply chain, Indian oil companies have turned to the United States to fill a production deficit. With daily domestic demand at 80,000 tonnes and production at roughly 46,000 tonnes, additional imports are scheduled to arrive between June and July to ensure consistent availability.

Consumer Advisory

As the May 1 deadline approaches, consumers are advised to:

Ensure their current mobile number is linked to their LPG account to receive the mandatory OTP.

Check their next eligible booking date via the MyLPG portal.

Complete any pending eKYC formalities to avoid service disruptions. Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day 2026?

Biometric eKYC Requirements

The government has reaffirmed that biometric authentication is mandatory for all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Users who have not yet completed their Aadhaar-based eKYC are being urged to do so at their respective distributorships. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that this requirement specifically targets users who have not previously updated their credentials, ensuring that subsidies reach the intended recipients.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).