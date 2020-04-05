76 New COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Toll Crosses 500

World. (File Image)

Ankara [Turkey], April 5 (ANI): Turkey on Friday confirmed 76 new deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 501.Cases on Friday rose by 3, 013 as more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the new tally of all confirmed cases in Turkey stands at 23, 943 according to the data provided by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Al Jazeera reported."So far, a total of 786 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,311 patients are currently under intensive care units," Koca said. Koca added, "In total, 19,664 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and the total number of tests carried out so far reached 161,380." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)