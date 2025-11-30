Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool’s dismal season took a turn for the worse when they were thumped 1-4 by PSV in the Champions League at the weekend. The Reds have dropped to 13th in the Premier League points table after a bright start with many predicting they will walk away with the title this year. Arne Slot will definitely be fighting for his job when his team takes on West Ham United in an away tie this evening. The Hammers are in decent form with two wins out of their last three matches and have pulled themselves out of the relegation zone. West Ham United are however 17th and can ill afford to drop points.UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham Meets Children in India, Calls for Equality, Empowerment and Opportunity.

Lucas Paqueta is back available for West Ham United after serving his suspension but the likes of Lukasz Fabianski and George Earthy are out injured. Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will look to create chances out wide in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Mateus Fernandes as the playmaker. Tomas Soucek will the sweeper, looking to break up opposition play.

Liverpool will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Alexander Isak leading the forward line. Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah will look to cut inside and score for the visitors. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will be part of the midfield unit. Virgil Van Dijk has been in poor form in recent weeks and the Reds need him to step up the most.

West Ham vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match West Ham vs Liverpool Date November 30 Time 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time Venue London Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

West Ham will welcome defending champions Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, November 30. The West Ham vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 match will be played at London Stadium and starts at 7:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The West Ham vs Liverpool live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. For West Ham vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Liverpool on current form will struggle in this game with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

