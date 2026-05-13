76ers Fire Morey and Keep Nurse as Coach, AP Source Says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have fired president Daryl Morey and decided to keep Nick Nurse as their coach after the team was swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The 76ers were easily ousted by the New York Knicks to end Morey's sixth season in charge, and the organization quickly decided that someone else would lead the basketball operations department.

Bob Myers, the former Golden State Warriors general manager, will lead the search for Morey's replacement and will oversee the department in the interim, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Morey's departure had not been announced.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

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