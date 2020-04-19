97 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar Till Date, 38 Cured and Discharged

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ninety-seven people have been tested positive for COVID-19 here till date, and out of them, 38 have been cured and discharged."As on today out of the cumulative 97 positive cases in the district, 38 are completely cured and discharged," said District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Suhas LY.Under the current circumstances, random testing of people who are rendering essential services and those indulging in home delivery services will also be done. 30 places in the district have been identified as hotspots and have been sealed, the District Magistrate said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)