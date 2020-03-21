AAP Govt Should Allot Rs 6K Cr Package for Coronavirus: Delhi Congress

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary on Saturday demanded that the AAP government come up with a package of Rs 6,000 crore in its annual budget to help people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

During Monday's Assembly session, the AAP government will present its first budget after coming to power for the second term in February.

Chaudhary demanded the package for measures like health facilities, free food grains, financial and loan assistance, tax relief to the people of the national capital in view of the pandemic.

"Delhi government should make a Rs 6,000 crore provision in the up-coming budget for health package, free food grains, financial package, loan assistance, tax relief, etc. for the people of Delhi in view of dangerous spread of COVID-19," he said.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he also extended full cooperation of his party to the Delhi government in facing the crisis.

"We stand with the Delhi government in its efforts to take appropriate measures to control and combat the effects of the COVID-19 virus for the safety of the people," he told the Chief Minister.

Chaudhary said with the virtual "lockdown" of most business establishments and offices in Delhi due to the epidemic, people are facing huge crises as normal life has been affected and they are constrained to sit at home and will not be able to earn their livelihood.

He also demanded that the Delhi government should immediately provide minimum three months' advance pension to the pensioners and salaries to its employees.

Chaudhary appealed to the government to make arrangements for free medical tests and check-ups in private hospitals and all the Mohalla clinics in respect of the coronavirus disease to lessen the burden on the government hospitals.

The Delhi government will on Monday hold a single-day Budget session. The session, earlier scheduled to be held for five days from March 23-27, has now been curtailed to a one-day session for the first time ever due to the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)