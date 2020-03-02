AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Notice for Suspension of Business in RS over Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over violence that engulfed parts of North-East Delhi and left at least 42 dead.The violence, which began on February 23, raged across several areas of North-East district for four days as houses and shops were burnt down in arson and over 200 people sustained injuries.Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people, who lost their lives in the violence.He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for minor injury. (ANI)

