Kolkata, January 29: At least 21 workers were killed and 23 others are reportedly missing after a massive fire tore through two godowns in the Anandpur area of Kolkata in the early hours of January 26. The blaze broke out around 3 am while workers were asleep inside the factory premises.

According to officials quoted by PTI, those dead or missing hail from Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts. Police have arrested the owner of the warehouses on charges of causing death due to negligence. The exact cause of the fire and the total extent of damage are still under investigation. Kolkata Fire: 3 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Massive Blaze Guts Warehouse in Anandapur (Watch Video).

Fire department sources said DNA samples will be collected from family members to identify bodies and skeletal remains recovered from the site, as several victims were charred beyond recognition.

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety lapses, as reports suggest both godowns were operating without mandatory fire safety clearances. One of the affected buildings housed a warehouse of popular QSR brand Wow! Momo, triggering widespread attention. Hyderabad Fire: 6 People, Including 2 Children, Trapped After Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Nampally; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Wow! Momo Announces Compensation to Kin of Deceased Employees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wow! Momo (@wowmomos)

However, Wow! Momo clarified that the fire did not originate from its warehouse. In a statement, the company said, “The fire has spread out from the nearby godown, which the forensic and police have already validated.” It added that it operated a 12,000 sq ft rented warehouse at the site, used only for storing packaging materials and beverages.

“Our hearts are immersed with grief and pain for having lost two of our valued employees and NIS-contracted security guard in this entire catastrophe,” the company said. Wow! Momo announced a compensation package including INR 10 lakh per affected family, lifetime monthly salary for the bereaved, and full educational support for children.

The company also stated, “We are also a victim in this; our employees lost lives.”

The fire reportedly started at Pushpanjali Decorators’ godown and later spread to the adjoining Wow! Momo facility. Police have detained the decorator agency’s owner, while the tragedy is being described as one of Kolkata’s worst fire disasters in recent years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Wow Momo). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).