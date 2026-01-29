Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is facing internal scrutiny after reportedly uploading sensitive government documents to a public version of ChatGPT. The incident, first detailed in a report by Politico, has triggered automated security alerts and a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) damage assessment to determine if federal information was improperly exposed.

Indian-origin Gottumukkala reportedly uploaded several contracting documents marked "For Official Use Only" (FOUO) to the AI chatbot last summer. While the materials were not classified, the FOUO designation identifies sensitive information that is restricted from public release due to potential operational or security risks.

The uploads were detected by CISA’s internal monitoring systems in August. These automated sensors are designed to flag the transmission of sensitive data outside federal networks. Sources told Politico that the system recorded multiple alerts within a single week, prompting senior leadership to intervene. US CISA’s New Tool Finds Detecting Signs of Malicious Activity in Microsoft Cloud Services.

The incident has drawn particular attention because Gottumukkala had reportedly requested and received a special temporary exception to use ChatGPT shortly after joining the agency in May 2025. At that time, the AI tool was blocked for nearly all other DHS employees due to security concerns regarding how public AI models handle and store user data.

Under typical configurations, information entered into public versions of ChatGPT is shared with its developer, OpenAI, and can potentially be used to train future iterations of the model. In contrast, approved government AI tools, such as "DHSChat," are built to ensure that all data remains within secured federal environments.

CISA Response

CISA has moved to downplay the severity of the reports. In a statement provided to Politico, CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy confirmed that Gottumukkala was granted permission to use the tool with "DHS controls in place." She described the usage as “short-term and limited,” adding that the acting director last used the application in mid-July 2025.

McCarthy emphasized that CISA remains committed to harnessing cutting-edge technology to drive government modernization, aligning with the administration's broader goals for AI leadership.

Madhu Gottumukkala's Turbulent Tenure

This development follows a series of challenges for Gottumukkala, who took the helm of CISA after being appointed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. His leadership has been marked by friction with career staff and ongoing congressional interest.

Polygraph Controversy: Earlier reports by Politico indicated that Gottumukkala failed a counterintelligence polygraph exam in July 2025. He has since disputed that characterization in congressional testimony, though the incident reportedly led to several career staffers being placed on administrative leave.

Leadership Vacuum: CISA has been without a Senate-confirmed director for nearly a year. The permanent nominee, Sean Plankey, remains stalled in the confirmation process, leaving the agency in a state of transition during a period of heightened global cyber threats.

DHS investigators are continuing to review the ChatGPT uploads to determine if any formal disciplinary action is warranted. Potential outcomes for such security infractions can range from mandatory retraining to the suspension of security clearances. Iran-Backed Hackers Exploiting Microsoft & Fortinet Bugs; Warns Federal Cyber Agencies.

Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala?

Madhu Gottumukkala is an Indian-American engineering executive currently serving as the acting director and deputy director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Appointed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in May 2025, he previously served as the Chief Information Officer and Commissioner for South Dakota's Bureau of Information and Telecommunications.

With over 24 years of experience in the private and public sectors, including leadership roles at Sanford Health, Samsung Mobile, and Motorola, he holds a PhD in Information Systems from Dakota State University, an MBA from the University of Dallas, and a Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington.

