Mumbai, January 29: Samsung is preparing to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, with recent leaks indicating a significant overhaul of its pricing strategy. According to reports citing dealer data, the company is expected to increase prices for the standard and Plus models while surprisingly lowering the entry cost for the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The shift in pricing is reportedly driven by the rising cost of components, specifically RAM and flash storage. In a move to streamline the lineup, Samsung is expected to discontinue the 128GB storage option entirely, making 256GB the new standard across all models. This change, while offering more base storage, effectively raises the entry price for consumers compared to previous years. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch in India Today With Massive 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India (Expected)

Data from European retail sources suggests the base Galaxy S26 with 256GB storage will see a year-on-year increase of approximately 95 EUR. In Sweden, where the leak originated, the model is listed at 11,990 SEK (approximately 96,170 INR). This price hike means the cheapest available S26 model will be roughly 200 EUR more expensive than the entry-level Galaxy S25 launched last year.

The Galaxy S26+ follows a similar trend regarding storage costs. While the 256GB version is expected to maintain its launch price of 14,490 SEK (approximately 1,16,220 INR), the 512GB variant is tipped for a sharp increase. The larger storage model could cost over 230 EUR more than its predecessor, reflecting the premium Samsung is placing on high-capacity flash memory.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

In a surprising turn, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may become more affordable in certain configurations. The 256GB Ultra model is listed at 16,990 SEK (approximately 1,36,270 INR), down from the 17,990 SEK launch price of the S25 Ultra. The 512GB version also sees a slight reduction, while the top-tier 1TB model is expected to remain unchanged at 22,490 SEK (approximately 1,80,380 INR).

Beyond pricing, the hardware is expected to remain consistent with recent iterations. The standard S26 will likely feature a 6.3-inch M14 AMOLED display, while the S26+ may sport a 6.7-inch 2K panel. Both models are expected to be powered by either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on the region. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Launch in India Today; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026. Pre-orders are likely to begin the following day, with the devices hitting store shelves on March 11. Notably, reports suggest Samsung may end its practice of offering free storage upgrades during the pre-order period due to the high cost of memory modules.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

