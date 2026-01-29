Did Javier Milei Share An On-Stage Kiss With Fatima Florez in January 2026? Old Video Goes Viral Again, Reveals Fact Check

New Delhi, January 29: A video showing Argentine President Javier Milei sharing a kiss on stage with actress and comedian Fátima Flórez is going viral again on social media, with several users claiming the moment took place in January 2026. Posts on X suggest that Milei attended Flórez’s show in Mar del Plata this week and that the on-stage moment reflects a fresh and bold public gesture.

The resurgence of the video appears to be linked to Milei’s recent attendance at a public cultural event in Mar del Plata in January 2026. His presence at the venue reignited online interest, prompting users to reshare old visuals without proper context. However, the widely circulated clip itself is not new. Video Showing '9-Year-Old Girl With Baby' Related To Infamous Kaithal Pregnancy Case? Unverified Claims Go Viral After SHO Geeta's Clip Resurfaced.

Old Javier Milei–Fátima Flórez Stage Kiss Video Resurfaces

The video dates back to the 2023–2024 season, shortly after Milei assumed office. At the time, Milei and Flórez were romantically involved. He attended her show at the Roxy Theater and surprised the audience by joining her on stage, where the couple shared a passionate kiss. The moment drew loud applause and quickly made headlines across Argentine and international media. Is the Video Showing 'Man Turning Into Dog' at Mumbai's Gateway of India Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

The incident was widely discussed because of its timing early in Milei’s presidency and was described by some commentators as unconventional for a sitting president. Importantly, this on-stage kiss did not occur in 2026.

Milei and Flórez separated in 2024. Since then, there is no verified evidence of them appearing together as a couple or sharing a similar on-stage moment. While Milei’s attendance at a recent event has fueled speculation online, no credible reports confirm any new public display of affection between the two.

Video of Milei’s On-Stage Kiss is 2 Years Old

The viral posts are misleading. The video being shared is genuine but old, originating from late 2023 or early 2024. Its renewed circulation in 2026 is due to Milei’s recent public appearance, not because the kiss happened again.

