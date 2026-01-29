Hong Kong, January 29: Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok creator, has finalised a deal valued at USD 975 million to sell his brand management firm, Step Distinctive Limited, to the Hong Kong-based holding company Rich Sparkle. The transaction, disclosed in a recent SEC filing, marks a shift for the creator economy as top influencers move toward institutional ownership.

The agreement involves an all-stock transaction through the issuance of 75,000,000 ordinary shares of Rich Sparkle. Despite the sale, Lame will remain the primary creative lead for his brand, as the deal structure affords him a controlling share in the company. The partnership aims to scale Lame’s global reach, which currently stands at over 160 million followers on TikTok. Alina Amir to Arohi Mim '7:11, 4:47, 3:24, or 19 Minutes 34 Seconds' Viral Video Traps: Why Governments Must Act Now.

A central focus of the deal is the development of an "AI Digital Twin" of Khaby Lame. The creator has authorised the use of his "Face ID, Voice ID, and behavioural models" to build a hyper-realistic virtual avatar. This technology will be used to create multilingual, cross-time-zone livestream e-commerce content, allowing the Khaby Lame brand to engage with global markets 24/7 without his physical presence.

The AI twin is expected to overcome the logistical barriers of traditional content creation, such as language and time zones. Rich Sparkle projects that this AI-driven approach could generate more than USD 4 billion in annual sales by integrating Lame’s likeness into an automated "system-driven" commercial engine focused on the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The transaction follows Lame’s meteoric rise from a factory worker to a global icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wordless comedy, which parodies overcomplicated "life hacks," allowed him to bypass language barriers and surpass Charli D’Amelio as TikTok’s top creator in 2022. This move to industrialise his likeness through AI signals a new era of "equity-backed" creators. TikTok Settles Amid Looming Social Media Addiction Trial.

Beyond digital content, the partnership plans to expand the Lame brand into physical product categories, including beauty, fragrance, and apparel. By centralising commercial rights under a publicly traded entity, the deal seeks to convert Lame's viral influence into a long-term capital asset while protecting his likeness within a regulated AI framework.

