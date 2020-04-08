ABB Postpones Annual General Meeting Till Aug

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Swiss power major ABB India on Wednesday said it has postponed its annual general meeting, scheduled on May 14, till August in view of the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

"considering the situation of complete lock down due to COVID-19 in India and the uncertainty of situation returning to normalcy, the Board of Directors of the Company by a resolution passed by circulation, yesterday, has decided to postpone the AGM, which was scheduled on May 14, 2020, cancel the book closure dates and cut-off date accordingly," a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the Board has also authorized the company to make an application to the Registrar of Companies.

Karnataka seeking extension of time up to August 31, 2020 for holding the AGM for the Financial Year 2019.

This is with reference to our earlier announcement dated February 12, 2020 intimating the date of 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, recommendation of dividend by the Board, dates for book closure and cut-off date for ascertaining list of eligible members for payment of dividend, if declared at the AGM, it added.

On receipt of approval from the Registrar of Companies extending the time for holding the AGM, the Board will fix the revised date of AGM, book closure dates and cut-off date. The company will intimate the revised dates to the stock exchanges as soon as it is finalised.

