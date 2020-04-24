Action Against 3,200 People for Violating Lockdown Norms in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 (ANI): Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday.The State is following several restrictions, which have been imposed in view of the lockdown to contain corona spread. The lockdown in India will continue till May 3.With 44 fresh cases reported in Rajasthan today, 2,008 people have infected with the coronavirus in the State so far.Two 60-year-old male patients, who died at a Jaipur hospital, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the State to 32, the Health Department said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)