After Every Adversity, Comes Victory: Sehwag's Special Wish for Sachin

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today, Virender Sehwag wished the Master Blaster in a special style and had some of the best words to compliment the champion batsman.Sehwag wished the Master Blaster on Twitter and used images of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup to showcase a contrasting difference that Sachin's career had in store for him.Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote: "True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji's career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin".Sehwag and Sachin made one of the prolific opening pairs in ODI cricket as the duo amassed 3745 runs together at an average of 40.27 in 93 innings.In the 2007 World Cup, India was knocked out in the group stages after losing two of the three matches. The Men in Blue suffered defeats against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and as a result, India was sent packing.However, 2011 completely changed the fortunes for Tendulkar as India managed to lift the World Cup after a span of 28 years. It was Tendulkar's last opportunity to win the coveted trophy and the side was determined to win the World Cup for the Master Blaster.Before the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar had played five tournaments (1992,1996,1999,2003 and 2007), and he fell short every time. The closest he came to winning the trophy was in 2003 as India made the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs in ODIs. Moreover, he is atop the list of 'most runs' in the longest-format, accumulating 15,921 runs.He was just 16 years old when he made his debut. Sachin played sublime cricket throughout his career, which lasted for 24 years. (ANI)

