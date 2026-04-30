Why Axis My India Will Not Release West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026?

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Axis My India has decided not to release its exit poll projections for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, citing an unusually low response rate from voters during its survey. The polling agency’s founder, Pradeep Gupta, said a majority of voters declined to share their choices, making the sample unreliable.

Gupta said the organisation’s methodology relies on face-to-face interactions, but this approach failed to yield adequate responses during the initial phase of polling. As a result, the agency chose to withhold projections rather than risk inaccurate estimates. West Bengal Election 2026 Result Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Who Will Win, TMC or BJP?

Why No Axis My India Exit Poll Result for West Bengal Election 2026?

"See, the method of Axis My India is talking to people face to face. And when we tried to talk after the first phase, about 60-70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no," Gupta told NDTV.

"No one is ready to talk to anyone in the context of elections. So, as long as our sample is not representative, on the basis of a 20-30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number. For that, we will try once again Thursday. Maybe now that the elections have been held, people will be more relaxed," he added. West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026: BJP Ahead in 3 Exit Polls; 1 Projects Win for TMC’s Mamata Banerjee.

However, Axis My India said Thursday afternoon that it won't release the projections, NDTV reported.

In the absence of Axis My India’s data, other pollsters have presented mixed projections, indicating a closely contested election between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Some surveys suggest a potential breakthrough for the BJP, while others indicate that the TMC could retain power for a fourth consecutive term.

West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026: What Other Pollsters Predicted

According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave an edge to the BJP, predicting that it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties.

P-Marq projected the BJP leading with 150–175 seats, while the TMC may secure 118–138 seats. It also estimated that other parties could win between two and six seats. Polls Poll Diary predicted a clearer advantage for the BJP, estimating 142–171 seats for the party, while placing the TMC between 99 and 127 seats.

In contrast, People’s Pulse suggested that the incumbent TMC government may retain power, projecting 177–187 seats for the party, with the BJP expected to secure 95–110 seats.

West Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and 29 across 294 seats after an intense campaign. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 4. A party or alliance needs at least 148 seats to form the government. The TMC is aiming for a fourth straight term, while the BJP is seeking to form a government in the state for the first time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).