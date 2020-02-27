Ahead of ISSF World Cup, Korea Address Coronavirus Concern with India

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Ahead of 2020 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, Korea Shooting Federation raised the coronavirus concern with The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday.India will host ISSF World Cup from March 15 to March 16.In a letter to NRAI's president Raninder Singh, Korea sought clarification over participation of its shooting team in the World Cup as the organising committee on February 12 assured the Korea Shooting Federation that the tournament will go as planned.However, on February 26 India issued a travel advisory, saying that "Indians are advised to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy and people coming from the Republic of Korea, Iran, and Italy or having such travel history since 10th February 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India."Yongjae Lee, Secretary-General of Korea Shooting Federation in the letter stated that "currently, most of the Korean athletes are wishing to acquire Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) at the ISSF World Cup -- New Delhi. However, there is a great deal of concern and worry among athletes and officials that they might not be able to participate. Furthermore, we have completed the payment of flight tickets and visa issuance fee." "We hope to get a direction from the federation and the Organising Committee as soon as possible. Kindly state your position regarding the COVID-19," Yongjae said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)