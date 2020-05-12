Ahmedabad COVID-19 Cases Go Up by 267 to 6353; 21 Die

Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 267 on Tuesday with 21 more deaths, taking the total case count to 6,353 and the fatalities in the district to 421, a Health official said.

With discharge of 392 more people from hospitals, their number across the state has risen to 5,121 so far, the official said.

Civic authorities have announced reopening of shops selling essential items, which have been closed from May 7, on May 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)