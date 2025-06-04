Jaipur, June 4: An elderly woman was electrocuted to death along with her daughter and son-in-law in an under-construction house in Kekri area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the house of Prema Devi when her daughter Maya (45) and son-in-law Kanwarpal (50) were helping her in the construction work, police said. Kanwarpal was spraying water on a newly-constructed wall with the help of a pipe when the water came in contact with a live electricity wire passing above. Deoria: 3 Electrocuted, 5 Injured After Coming in Contact With Live Wire While Erecting Tin Shed in Uttar Pradesh.

He received a shock and fell on the two women arranging bricks nearby. "All three died on the spot," police said. Devi's second daughter received burn injuries and has been hospitalised.

