All COVID-19 Positive Cases in Goa Test Negative, Zero Active Cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 19 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday announced that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state have tested negative and thanked the medical staff for saving the lives of the people."Zero indeed has great value. Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in Goa are now negative. Very grateful to our doctors and frontline workers who worked tirelessly and risked their lives to save others," Vishwajit Rane said in a tweet.The health minister in the tweet stated that the active number of cases in Goa now stands at zero."While we currently do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown, maintain social distancing, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both Central and State governments," a notice tweeted by Rane said.Rane appreciated the doctors and other medical staff for fighting the coronavirus in the state. "My deepest gratitude to our warriors, the excellent teams of doctors headed by Dr. Edwin at ESI Hospital, for working tirelessly and counter the menace of this deadly virus," he added. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister said there has been no new case of COVID-19 in the state after April 3. "A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID-19 case tests negative. The team of doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after April 3," said CM Dr. Pramod Sawant in a tweet. (ANI)

