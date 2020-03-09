Allahabad HC to Deliver Verdict on Hoardings by UP Govt Featuring Anti-CAA Protesters Today

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court bench will on Monday deliver its verdict in a case related to hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government of those accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Taking suo moto cognizance of a public interest litigation on the issue the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday, a court holiday, termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".Lawyer KK Rai had on Sunday said that the court has observed that the act is an encroachment into a citizen's right to privacy. "The court observed that the government could do something to rectify it," he had further said.On Thursday, the district administration installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year. (ANI)

