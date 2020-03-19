Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shaheen Bagh Protesters Say They're Taking All Precautions at Protest Site

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Agitators at the Shaheen Bagh protest site say they are following all guidelines and are taking all precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.On Wednesday the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from the District Magistrate of South East Delhi regarding the assembly of people at the Shaheen Bagh protest site amid the COVID-19 outbreak.In a letter, the NCPCR has asked for a report on the continued assembly of people at the protest site despite an advisory by state and central government on COVID-19 safety and prevention.Shaheen Kausar, one of the protesters told ANI, "The women here at Shaheen Bagh are aware of the threat posed by coronavirus. They have all donned masks and are carrying sanitisers in their bag. We are even maintaining the required distance in the gathering and are also ensuring that more than 50 persons are not present at the site as per state government's guidelines.""We will, however, continue with the protest. It is high time that the Centre pays heed to our constitutionally valid demands for which we have have been protesting on the streets for upwards of three months," Kausar added.The protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year over the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR.On Tuesday, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members and Delhi Police had also talked to the Shaheen Bagh protests, urging them to call off their protest in wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed three lives in the country so far.Earlier this week, taking precautionary measures Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that gatherings with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the national capital, along with asking gyms, night clubs and spas to remain closed till March 31.On the other hand, keeping in mind the infection outbreak the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protesters at Chennai's Washermanpet had temporarily called off their strike, being held for similar demands, on March 18.A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

