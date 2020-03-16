Coronavirus Outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Anti-CAA Protesters at Shaheen Bagh to Call Off Demonstration as Delhi Govt Bans Gatherings of Over 50 People

Shaheen Bagh Protest (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh to adhere to the government's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in the national capital. The protest at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA has been going on since December 15, 2019.

In order to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, Kejriwal announced a series of measures to contain the deadly virus. The Delhi CM announced that all gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital would remain closed till March 31. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government also banned the gathering of more than 50 people in the national capital. Till now, seven positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Delhi.

Kejriwal said, "All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed, then please do so." In India, a total of 114 COVID-19 cases have been registered so far. Two people had also lost their lives in the country due to the deadly virus. One of the deaths was reported in Delhi.

Due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the World Health Organisation declared it as a “pandemic”. So far, close to 6,000 deaths have been reported globally. China is the worst affected country with over 3,000 deaths.