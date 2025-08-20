New Delhi, August 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

The government also introduced 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025' which have now been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5 pm. The lower house witnessed ruckus as several Opposition MPs opposed the bills amid huge sloganeering, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House earlier.

Opposing the Bills, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates the principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the people to elect a government. It gives executive agencies a free hand to act as judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions."

"This government is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be the final nail in the coffin of elected governments. The Indian Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a police state. The Chief Minister and the Ministers will not be accountable to the people," Owaisi added. Congress MP Manish Tewari also claimed that the bill is destructive to the basic structure of the Constitution.

