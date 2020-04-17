Amitabh Bachchan Shares Priceless Picture of Bachchan Family from Premiere of 'Sholay'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Flipping through the pages of his early days in the cinema industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture of his family from the premiere of his classic film 'Sholay.'The actor posted a monochrome picture featuring himself, his wife Jaya Bachchan, his mother Teji Bachchan and his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.While Amitabh and his mother are seen in the middle of a conversation, Jaya Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan are seen seated and listening to the two.Pouring his heart in the caption, the 'Coolie' actor wrote, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere.""The 70mm Stereo sound print, first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got the news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva.. it came," he added.Adding a little more about the blockbuster, the actor wrote: "The first Indian film on 70mm Stereo ... and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning."Ramesh Sippy directorial film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed. (ANI)

