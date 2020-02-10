Andhra Increases Power Tariff Above 500 Units Consumption

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has increased power tariff for those who consume more than 500 units.The tariff has been increased by 90 paise per unit for those who consume power above 500 units. The charge was Rs 9.05 paise per unit earlier and has now been increased to Rs 9.95 paise. The new rate will impact 1.35 lakh domestic consumers.APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission) chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that APEPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd), and APSPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd) estimate their net deficit as Rs 10,060.63 crore for 2020-21.In order to fill that deficit, the government has decided to increase this tariff. Due to this increase, the government and the corporate organisations will have to bear the extra burden of Rs 13 crore.The APERC chairman further said that they have agreed to pay a subsidy of Rs 8353.58 crore for agricultural consumers. He said that farmers will be provided nine hours of power according to government policy."There is 9500 million units of surplus power in the state. So, we denied permission for power purchase from private power companies," said Reddy, adding that they will look for ways to withdraw subsidies gradually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)