Pune, February 19: It is reported that as many as six people were injured after a "stampede-like" situation was witnessed as a large crowd gathered at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti 2026. However, the stampede claim was dismissed by officials. Sandeep Singh Gill, SP of Pune Rural, said that there was no stampede and confirmed injuries to three people during Shiv Jayanti celebrations at the fort in Pune.

"If you look at the Shiv Janmasthan here, on top of the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, a large number of people have been coming here for darshan since yesterday morning and darshan continued throughout the night...One of the devotees slipped, and due to this, more people fell on the stairs and three of them got injured," he added. Shiv Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Happy Shivaji Jayanti Messages and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD Photos.

Railing Broke at Shivneri Fort in Pune During Shiv Jayanti Celebrations

Pune, Maharashtra: A railing broke amid heavy crowding during celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort in Junnar, leaving several women and children with minor injuries. The injured were admitted to Junnar Government Hospital and are… pic.twitter.com/Hl7Og1zRAw — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2026

Viral Video Shows Massive Crowd at Shivneri Fort in Pune

According to a report in the news agency IANS, several women and children were injured after a railing broke amid heavy crowding during celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort in Junnar. After the incident, the injured were admitted to Junnar Government Hospital and are reported to be stable. Dry Day Today on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Sale of Alcohol Prohibited in Liquor Shops, Restaurants and Bars in Maharashtra.

Police Dismiss Reports of Stampede at Shivneri Fort in Pune

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "...If you look at the Shiv Janmasthan here, on top of the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, a large number of people have been coming here for darshan since yesterday morning and darshan continued throughout the… pic.twitter.com/wF93kbuwVT — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

Multiple videos showing a massive crowd at the Shivneri Fort for Shiv Jayanti celebrations have also gone viral on social media. According to PTI, three people were injured after they were pushed at Shivneri Fort in Pune amid overcrowding early on Thursday, February 19. The incident occurred as thousands gathered at the Shivneri Fort to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

