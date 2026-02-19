Mumbai, February 19: The Gates Foundation has confirmed that its co-chair, Bill Gates, will not deliver his scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit currently being held in New Delhi. The announcement follows 48 hours of conflicting reports regarding his participation in the high-profile global event, which features major industry leaders and heads of state.

In an official statement released on Thursday morning, the Gates Foundation India clarified that the decision was made to ensure the summit’s primary priorities remained the central focus. While Gates will not speak personally, the foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, the President of Africa and India Offices, who is expected to address the gathering later today. India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi To Formally Inaugurate AI Impact Expo Today.

Gates Foundation Clarification and Executive Representation

The final confirmation of Gates' absence ends a period of significant speculation that began on Tuesday. Initially, government sources suggested the billionaire philanthropist would not attend, though the foundation had briefly issued a counter-clarification stating he would participate. The 12-minute keynote was originally slated to take place alongside addresses from Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the foundation stated via a post on social media platform X. The organisation reaffirmed its long-term commitment to advancing health and development goals within the country through its ongoing collaborative projects.

Recent Itinerary and Continued India Engagement

Despite his withdrawal from the New Delhi summit, Bill Gates has been active in India since his arrival on Monday. He first travelled to Vijayawada, where he held extensive discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Those meetings focused on digital health initiatives and the implementation of AI in agricultural and administrative sectors. India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Counterpart Tshering Tobgay Discuss Solidifying Partnership in Several Key Sectors (See Pics and Video)

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 continues at Bharat Mandapam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the inaugural sessions. The event remains a critical platform for discussing the governance and ethical deployment of artificial intelligence, drawing thousands of delegates despite the change in the keynote lineup.

