Andhra Pradesh Has Conducted Highest Number of Tests Per Million: State Health Secretary

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Health Secretary Dr Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday said that the state is on top spot as far as the number of COVID-19 tests per million goes, followed by Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.The state has carried out 3,593 tests per million population, he said and added that the number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh is more than the numbers in 13 countries.Dr Reddy informed that of the 240 people who returned from Kalyan (Mumbai) today, 37 have tested postive for the virus. They have been sent to a quarantine facility at Kurnool."It is noteworthy that the number of active cases is almost stable in the past ten days. We are trying to flatten the curve. Active cases are reducing and discharges are increasing," he said at a press conference here."Our new challenge is migrant workers and stranded passengers. This we expected; we have been testing them and sending them to quarantine centres. Thus, we are containing the spread of the virus," he added.The state Health Secretary informed that Kotambedu is the new hotspot in the state."We are testing particularly the older people who are in the high-risk category. Next testing people with comorbidity conditions. We are starting Plasma Therapy in emergency conditions. Today plasma was collected at SVIMS Tirupati and Kurnool," he said."The Prime Minister has asked to prepare an exit plan. Accordingly, six committees have been formed in the state. These committees will submit reports by May 15. Testing will continue until a vaccine is invented," he added. (ANI)

