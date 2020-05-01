Around 1200 Students Stranded in Kota to Reach Ranchi Via Special Train

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): Around 1200 stranded students will reach Ranchi through a special train from Kota, SP Gaurav Yadav has said."Around 1200 stranded students will leave on a special train to Ranchi today. We are ensuring that social distancing guidelines are followed. Only one train will depart from here today," Yadav said.On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.Earlier today, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had informed about two special trains that were to leave Kota for Jharkhand with stranded students. (ANI)

