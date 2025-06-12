Itanagar, June 12: A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Capital Police here, for allegedly sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl in March this year, a senior police official said on Thursday. Tai Shiva, the accused, who serves as the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Forum, was arrested from Doimukh on Wednesday night while reportedly attempting to flee, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said in a statement. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Four-Month-Old Daughter to Death Over Dislike for Third Child, Arrested After Failed Attempt To Mislead Police in Ghatkopar.

Following the arrest, the Special Judge (POCSO) at Yupia, on Thursday, granted a four-day police remand to enable custodial interrogation and collection of evidence. A case has been registered at Itanagar Women Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Delhi Shocker: Man Bludgeons 17-Year-Old Boy to Death With Gas Cylinder After Catching Him in Compromising Position With Wife Following Night of Drinking in Gulabi Nagar; Arrested.

The incident came to light when the minor girl's parents noticed sudden behavioural changes in her and filed a formal complaint at the Women Police Station, Itanagar, on Wednesday, Singh said. The police urged the people to refrain from speculation or sharing information that could compromise the victim's privacy and to allow the law to take its course.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.