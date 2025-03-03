Mumbai, March 3: A 40-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on February 28 for allegedly strangling his four-month-old daughter to death with a rope, as he did not want a third child. The accused, Sanjay Kokare, reportedly killed the infant while his wife, Shailaja, was at work. Kokare, initially attempted to misguide his wife and doctors by pretending the infant had fallen ill. However, a preliminary post-mortem report indicated possible homicide, prompting police to detain and interrogate him.

According to an Indian Express report, Shailaja, 36, who works as a househelp, was unaware of the horrific act committed by her husband. Upon returning home from work, she was shocked to find that her daughter, Shreya, was unresponsive. Kokare informed her that their child's health had suddenly worsened, and the two rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared Shreya dead. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Men Attack Auto Rickshaw Driver With Knife After He Refuses To Reduce INR 10 Bouncer Ride Fee in Powai, 1 Arrested.

Suspicious of Kokare’s actions, Shailaja informed the police that her husband had expressed discontent about having a third child since Shreya’s birth. The police began their investigation by reviewing the circumstances surrounding the infant's death. A provisional post-mortem report revealed signs of strangulation, raising red flags and prompting further questioning. Mumbai Shocker: Man's Missing Complaint Reveals He Was Sexually Abusing Teenager Daughter For 5 Years.

After being interrogated by the police, Kokare eventually confessed to the crime, admitting that he strangled Shreya while she was sleeping in her cradle. He reportedly did not want another child due to their financial struggles, and he was upset about having to care for a third baby. Kokare was arrested and charged with murder under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. He has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

