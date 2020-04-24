As Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47, Let's Relive His Five Best WC Innings

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today, let us go down the memory lane and relive some of the best innings played by the Master Blaster in World Cup cricket.Famously known as 'Little Master,' Sachin was born on this day in 1973 in Maharashtra. He stepped on the field of cricket on November 15, 1989, while made his one day international (ODI) debut on December 18, 1989.Tendulkar featured in six World Cups and here is a list of some great knocks played by Tendulkar in the premier tournament:90 vs Australia, 1996, MumbaiMaster blaster, at the age of 22, played an impeccable inning of 90 runs at his home ground in Mumbai. India was chasing a target of 259 runs against the best bowlers in the game, at the time, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. But Tendulkar did not show any pressure and scored 90 runs. Although his innings was not enough to chase down the target set by the visitors as Australia won the match by 16 runs.140* vs Kenya, 1999, BristolTendulkar's unbeaten knock of 149 runs came at a very crucial time as India was in an utmost need of a victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament. This performance from Tendulkar dismantled the Kenya bowling attack and guided India to an easy win.98 vs Pakistan, 2003, CenturionTendulkar scored 98 against Pakistan when India was chasing a target of 274. The inning holds great significance because he scored against bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shahid Afridi but Tendulkar smashed 12 boundaries and a six to provide his side momentum to chase down the target. Tendulkar's six over the third-man off the bowling of Shoaib Akhtar is remembered by all cricket fans to date.120 v England, 2011, BengaluruIn a group stage clash against England, Master Blaster again showed a stunning performance as he scored 120 runs and helped his side set a target of 338 runs. England, who then came out to bat scored 338 as well and as a result, the match concluded on a tie.85 vs Pakistan, 2011, MohaliTendulkar scored 85 against Pakistan in the semi-finals of the quadrennial tournament and took India to the victory, thus one step closer to the title. India then went on to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets and the World Cup win for India in 2011 handed over Tendulkar the only missing trophy.Earlier this year, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the 2011 World Cup win, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', was voted the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last twenty years.The lap after the World Cup is still edged into everyone's hearts. Playing in his last mega 50-over tournament, it was the last chance for Tendulkar to lift the coveted trophy.Before the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar had played five tournaments (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007), and he fell short every time. The closest he came to winning the trophy was in 2003 as India made the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.But the Men in Blue fell short in the finals against Australia. Then in 2007, the biggest setback was in store for the legend has India bowed out of the tournament in the group stages.Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs in ODI and is 4,192 runs ahead of the second positioned batsman Kumar Sangakkara. Moreover, he is atop the list of 'most runs' in the longest-format, accumulating 15,921 runs.He was just 16 years old when he made his debut, Sachin played sublime cricket throughout his cricketing career, which lasted for 24 years. (ANI)

