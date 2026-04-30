Lakshadweep Travel Update: Permit Rules Relaxed, No Sponsor or PCC Needed for Tourists

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Lakshadweep, India’s most pristine island destination, is set to become more accessible after a major relaxation in its tourist entry permit rules. As per a circular issued on April 29, 2026, the Lakshadweep administration has simplified the process while continuing to maintain strict security checks. The move is expected to boost tourism by removing some of the biggest hurdles travellers previously faced.

Easier Permit Process for Lakshadweep Travel

The most significant change is the removal of the mandatory local sponsor requirement. Earlier, tourists needed a resident or authorised entity from Lakshadweep to sponsor their visit, making trip planning complicated. With this requirement now scrapped, travellers can independently apply for permits. Lakshadweep: Coconut-based Industry Seeks Geographical Tag for Enhanced Market Access.

Another major relief is the elimination of the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). Previously, applicants had to secure PCC from their home state before applying. Under the new system, background verification will be conducted internally by Lakshadweep Police after submission, streamlining the process.

What Rules Still Apply

Despite the relaxations, certain rules remain in place. Travellers must apply for their Lakshadweep entry permit at least 14 days in advance. Applicants must clearly mention the islands they plan to visit and their exact travel dates. Entry will only be granted to islands listed in the approved permit. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

Transit regulations have also been clarified. Visitors can only transit through Kavaratti or Agatti, the main hubs of Lakshadweep, with a maximum transit time capped at 12 hours. Authorities have advised tourists to book flight tickets only after receiving permit approval to avoid disruptions.

How to Apply for Lakshadweep Permit

The application process remains online via the official e-permit portal. Travellers need to submit personal details, upload valid ID proof such as Aadhaar or passport, provide photographs, and share their travel itinerary. A nominal permit fee applies, along with a green tax that supports environmental conservation.

Once approved, the permit is generally valid for up to 30 days. Extensions may be granted in special cases.

How to Reach Lakshadweep

Travel to Lakshadweep begins from Kochi. From there, tourists can take flights to Agatti Island, the only island with an airport. Further transfers to islands like Kavaratti and Kadmat are available via boats or helicopters.

Alternatively, passenger ships such as MV Kavaratti and MV Arabian Sea operate between Kochi and Lakshadweep, with travel time ranging from 14 to 18 hours.

With simplified rules and improved accessibility, Lakshadweep is now easier than ever to explore, offering travellers a seamless gateway to its untouched beaches and crystal clear waters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).