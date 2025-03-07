New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Kia India has announced a significant milestone for its Carens model, surpassing 200,000 plus units sold within a mere 36 months of its launch. This achievement underscores the Carens' status as one of the fastest-selling vehicles in its category.

According to Kia, the Carens has emerged as one of the fastest-selling vehicles in its category, carving a niche among Indian families seeking a combination of comfort, space, technology, and style. With a strong blend of practicality and premium features, the vehicle continues to resonate with customers seeking a versatile and feature-rich mobility solution.

The popularity of the Kia Carens is reflected in the strong demand for its top trims, which account for 24 per cent sales. Features such as sunroof, multi-drive modes, ventilated seats, Kia Connect and more have made these variants particularly appealing to customers.

In terms of powertrain preferences, the petrol variant leads with 58 per cent sales, followed by 42 per cent diesel sales. With 32 per cent of customers opting for Automatic and iMT, highlights the ease of driving and the convenience both transmission options offer.

On the other hand, 28 per cent of the buyers opted for the variants with sunroof and 95 per cent of the total product sale came from the 7-seater models making it a true family car.

Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Kia India, said, "The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment."

He added, "Winning the trust of over 200,000 family and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects Carens growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable".

Kia Carens has played a crucial role in strengthening Kia India's position in the market. Beyond the domestic market, the Carens has also gained international recognition, with 24064 units exported to over 70 countries. This growing global demand highlights Kia's commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. (ANI)

